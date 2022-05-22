Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 38,056 Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,056 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Kimbell Royalty Partners as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,988 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 19,663 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 173,984 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 683.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,716 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 63,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Pep I. Holdings, Llc sold 3,999,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $60,158,781.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,015,608 shares of company stock worth $60,411,170. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KRP. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Shares of NYSE KRP opened at $17.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.53. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.43.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.50 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.57%. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 289.23%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

