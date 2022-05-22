38,462 Shares in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of SuRo Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in SuRo Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in SuRo Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in SuRo Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in SuRo Capital by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. 23.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SuRo Capital alerts:

SSSS opened at $7.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $220.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 29.75, a quick ratio of 29.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.03.

SuRo Capital ( NASDAQ:SSSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 3,376.40%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. SuRo Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 263.40%.

SSSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on SuRo Capital from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on SuRo Capital from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on SuRo Capital from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SuRo Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SuRo Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

SuRo Capital Profile (Get Rating)

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.