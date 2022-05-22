Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 20.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group stock opened at $78.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.97 and a 12 month high of $111.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total value of $484,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,702,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,110 shares of company stock worth $4,182,059. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

