Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 340.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CINF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $121.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $108.88 and a 1 year high of $143.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

