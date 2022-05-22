CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 22.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,356,000 after buying an additional 745,024 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 44.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,605,000 after buying an additional 195,784 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,506,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,667,000 after buying an additional 146,763 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 834,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,561,000 after buying an additional 141,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,015,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,267,000 after buying an additional 114,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

KMX stock opened at $92.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.76 and a 200-day moving average of $114.54. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.36 and a 12-month high of $155.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.44.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.30). CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citic Securities started coverage on CarMax in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.64.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

