Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 78,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 121.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,431,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,291,000 after buying an additional 786,148 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 39.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,227,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,252,000 after buying an additional 348,296 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 10,461.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 953,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,518,000 after buying an additional 944,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 4,729.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after buying an additional 625,477 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $2,749,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Jonestrading downgraded Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright downgraded Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Silverback Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.15.

NASDAQ SBTX opened at $3.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.92. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $35.63.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of chronic viral infections, cancer, and other serious diseases. The company offers SBT8230 to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection by eliciting an anti-viral immune response by targeting TLR8 activation to the liver.

