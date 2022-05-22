Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,723 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 172.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,723 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RAMP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 7,200.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,445 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,185,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,534,000 after purchasing an additional 289,708 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $1,699,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 720,542 shares in the company, valued at $22,264,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LiveRamp stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.81. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.41 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RAMP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded LiveRamp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.38.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

