Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Chardan Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.25.

RCKT opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $704.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.92. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $49.66. The company has a current ratio of 15.68, a quick ratio of 15.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.47.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 45,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $738,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 15,392 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 57.9% during the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 203,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 74,563 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 133.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,551,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,612,000 after purchasing an additional 886,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,133,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,832,000 after purchasing an additional 238,200 shares in the last quarter.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

