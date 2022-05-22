Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) PT Lowered to $44.00

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Replimune Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.83.

REPL stock opened at $14.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $698.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.29. Replimune Group has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $40.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.59. The company has a current ratio of 23.39, a quick ratio of 23.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other news, CEO Philip Astley-Sparke sold 9,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $140,530.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,401,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,441,757.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $254,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 39,399 shares of company stock valued at $588,526. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Replimune Group by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 21,879 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Replimune Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 68,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Replimune Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 380,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after buying an additional 10,459 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Replimune Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,805,000 after buying an additional 29,712 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Replimune Group by 306.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

