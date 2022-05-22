RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “RenovoRx Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It developed a therapy platform targeting difficult-to-treat tumors. RenovoRx Inc. is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. “
RenovoRx stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.91. RenovoRx has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $16.74.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in RenovoRx during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in RenovoRx during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in RenovoRx during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in RenovoRx during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in RenovoRx during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.
RenovoRx Company Profile (Get Rating)
RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.
