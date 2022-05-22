$0.47 EPS Expected for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) to announce $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ameresco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.53. Ameresco posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ameresco from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Ameresco from $85.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Ameresco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

In other news, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $388,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louis P. Maltezos sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $247,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,166. Insiders own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ameresco by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,796,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,359,000 after acquiring an additional 26,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,241,000 after purchasing an additional 72,667 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 17.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,596,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,953,000 after purchasing an additional 232,219 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 3.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,278,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,712,000 after purchasing an additional 38,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 35.8% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,105,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,136,000 after purchasing an additional 291,408 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMRC stock opened at $55.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.03. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $101.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.69.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

