-$0.65 EPS Expected for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Merus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.80) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Merus reported earnings of ($0.71) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merus will report full year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($2.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.53) to ($1.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $14.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.39 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 143.77% and a negative return on equity of 29.02%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Merus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

In other news, EVP Peter B. Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Merus by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Merus in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Merus in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Merus by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Merus by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRUS stock opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $731.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.11. Merus has a 12-month low of $14.78 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.08.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

