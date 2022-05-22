-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Intrusion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.15). Intrusion posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Intrusion.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 261.11% and a negative return on equity of 379.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Intrusion from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Intrusion from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Intrusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Intrusion in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Intrusion in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Intrusion by 91.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 25,483 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Intrusion by 44.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 20,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion stock opened at $2.49 on Thursday. Intrusion has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $18.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Intrusion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

