Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Syros Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($1.50). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.52). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.07. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 104.21% and a negative net margin of 403.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syros Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYRS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 29,208 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 62.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 65.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 23,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 233.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 78,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 54,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $7.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18. The firm has a market cap of $45.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.14.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.