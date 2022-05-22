Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.13). Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,254.97% and a negative return on equity of 175.11%. The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INFI. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Infinity Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.39.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 373.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares during the last quarter. 54.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INFI opened at $0.63 on Thursday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $3.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.46. The firm has a market cap of $55.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.16.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

