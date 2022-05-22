ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ironSource’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.05. ironSource reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ironSource will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ironSource.

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $158.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. ironSource had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis.

IS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ironSource from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on ironSource from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ironSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ironSource in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ironSource in the third quarter valued at about $735,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ironSource in the third quarter valued at about $1,159,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of ironSource by 13.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of ironSource in the third quarter valued at about $625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

IS opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $6.44. ironSource has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $13.14.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

