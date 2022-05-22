Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,095,937 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 9,062,832 shares.The stock last traded at $3.99 and had previously closed at $3.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SID. StockNews.com downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average of $4.61.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 36.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous dividend of $0.00. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is 22.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 50.8% during the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 145,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 49,127 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 37.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter worth about $64,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 49.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 9,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 111.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 469,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 247,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

