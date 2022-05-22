Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $30.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -92.67 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $163,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,414 shares of company stock worth $2,299,734 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 428.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

