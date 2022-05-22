Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.62. Ardmore Shipping posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 321.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ardmore Shipping.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 16.80% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASC. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.59.

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $7.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.42. The company has a market cap of $245.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.30. Ardmore Shipping has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $7.77.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

About Ardmore Shipping (Get Rating)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardmore Shipping (ASC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.