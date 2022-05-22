Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.62. Ardmore Shipping posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 321.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ardmore Shipping.
Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 16.80% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS.
Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $7.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.42. The company has a market cap of $245.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.30. Ardmore Shipping has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $7.77.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.
About Ardmore Shipping (Get Rating)
Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.
