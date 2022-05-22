$1.34 EPS Expected for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15. Allison Transmission posted earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 65.55% and a net margin of 18.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on ALSN shares. TheStreet downgraded Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $37.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.80. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $44.66. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 3.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 6.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

