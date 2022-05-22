Analysts Set Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Price Target at $9.70

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.70.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACHR shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 87,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $272,694.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 41,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $134,566.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 541,303 shares of company stock worth $1,666,395 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at $240,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at $8,728,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at $12,521,000. 37.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACHR stock opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average is $4.56. Archer Aviation has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $10.72.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

