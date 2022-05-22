Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $425.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 35.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.93.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $313.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $401.49 and a 200-day moving average of $377.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $307.64 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 227,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,939,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $72,809,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.