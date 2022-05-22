Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Cowen in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.96% from the company’s previous close.

CVLG has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

CVLG stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. Covenant Logistics Group has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $34.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $326.98 million, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.47.

Covenant Logistics Group ( NASDAQ:CVLG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.49. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $291.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVLG. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 34.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 8,416 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the third quarter valued at $259,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 76.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,470,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,655,000 after purchasing an additional 10,497 shares during the last quarter. 51.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

