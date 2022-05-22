Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Receives “Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $610.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.43% from the company’s current price.

PANW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $478.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $569.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $540.83. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $350.96 and a 12-month high of $640.90. The firm has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.27 and a beta of 1.28.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.11. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 54.57% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total transaction of $13,954,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total value of $1,678,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 252,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,088,102.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,032 shares of company stock valued at $40,587,677. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

