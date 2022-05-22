Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Receives Buy Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $700.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 46.24% from the company’s current price.

PANW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.48.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $478.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a PE ratio of -120.27 and a beta of 1.28. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $350.96 and a 12-month high of $640.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $569.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $540.83.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 54.57%. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total value of $2,237,439.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total transaction of $13,954,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,032 shares of company stock valued at $40,587,677 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.3% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,004 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,345,000 after buying an additional 94,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $14,695,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

