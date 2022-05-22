Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) PT Lowered to €6.00

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €6.50 ($6.77) to €6.00 ($6.25) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NOK. AlphaValue raised shares of Nokia Oyj to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.20 ($6.46) to €5.80 ($6.04) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.70 ($6.98) to €6.10 ($6.35) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.87.

Shares of NOK opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average is $5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is 3.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 3.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 65,060,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,579,000 after buying an additional 2,186,556 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 9.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,621 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 23.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,293,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763,963 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 568.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,189,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,238,000 after purchasing an additional 19,720,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,767,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,485,000 after purchasing an additional 403,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

