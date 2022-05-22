Comparing Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) and UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY)

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) and UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Meta Financial Group and UniCredit, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meta Financial Group 0 0 2 1 3.33 UniCredit 0 3 6 1 2.80

Meta Financial Group currently has a consensus target price of $65.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.91%. UniCredit has a consensus target price of $14.20, suggesting a potential upside of 170.48%. Given UniCredit’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe UniCredit is more favorable than Meta Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares Meta Financial Group and UniCredit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meta Financial Group 26.84% 15.34% 1.81% UniCredit N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.3% of Meta Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Meta Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Meta Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. UniCredit pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Meta Financial Group pays out 3.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Meta Financial Group and UniCredit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meta Financial Group $556.76 million 1.95 $141.71 million $5.37 6.88 UniCredit $17.07 billion 1.34 -$3.18 billion N/A N/A

Meta Financial Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than UniCredit.

Summary

Meta Financial Group beats UniCredit on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meta Financial Group (Get Rating)

Meta Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products. It also provides student loans, commercial real estate loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity loans, and agricultural loans, as well as tax services, including taxpayer advance and electronic return originator advance loans. In addition, the company issues prepaid cards and consumer credit products; sponsors automated teller machines into various debit networks; and offers tax refund transfer and other payment industry products and services. It operates 12 non-branch offices. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

About UniCredit (Get Rating)

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions. In addition, the company provides corporate finance, capital structure, and rating advisory, as well as patient capital, financial sponsor solutions, and sustainable finance solutions. It servs retail, corporate, and public sector customers, as well as international companies and institutional clients. The company operates in Italy, Other European countries, America, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Unicredito Italiano S.p.A and changed its name to UniCredit S.p.A. UniCredit S.p.A. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

