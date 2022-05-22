Adam Le Van Purchases 5,000 Shares of Strip Tinning Holdings plc (LON:STG) Stock

Strip Tinning Holdings plc (LON:STG – Get Rating) insider Adam Le Van acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £5,500 ($6,780.08).

Strip Tinning stock opened at GBX 105 ($1.29) on Friday. Strip Tinning Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 103 ($1.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 200 ($2.47).

About Strip Tinning

Strip Tinning Holdings plc manufactures and supplies flexible electrical connectors for heating and antennae systems embedded within automotive glazing and to the connection of the cells within electric vehicle (EV) battery packs in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides windshield soldering connectors and heating materials, including FPC connectors, flat foil connectors, solder busbars, adhesive busbars, preformed busbars, and heating wires; back-lite soldering connectors comprising solder bridge connectors, crimp contact connectors, and round wire connectors with capacitors and coils; and ST flex products, such as battery electronics, lighting and heating products, smart glass products, and antennas.

