Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD) Insider Acquires £4,250 in Stock

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Rating) insider Matthew Wakefield bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £4,250 ($5,239.15).

Shares of Oxford BioDynamics stock opened at GBX 18.35 ($0.23) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.42, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.41 million and a PE ratio of -2.55. Oxford BioDynamics Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 16 ($0.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 67 ($0.83). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 19.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 29.07.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and internationally. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures for use in medical testing kits, disease prediction, diagnosis, and treatment.

