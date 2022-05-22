Michael Tobin Buys 1,351 Shares of Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Rating) insider Michael Tobin bought 1,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,460 ($18.00) per share, for a total transaction of £19,724.60 ($24,315.34).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Michael Tobin bought 1,176 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,660 ($20.46) per share, for a total transaction of £19,521.60 ($24,065.09).

On Thursday, May 12th, Michael Tobin bought 3,067 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,570 ($19.35) per share, for a total transaction of £48,151.90 ($59,358.85).

On Friday, March 25th, Michael Tobin bought 815 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,830 ($22.56) per share, for a total transaction of £14,914.50 ($18,385.72).

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Michael Tobin bought 802 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,865 ($22.99) per share, for a total transaction of £14,957.30 ($18,438.49).

On Friday, March 18th, Michael Tobin acquired 533 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,870 ($23.05) per share, for a total transaction of £9,967.10 ($12,286.86).

On Wednesday, March 16th, Michael Tobin acquired 526 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,890 ($23.30) per share, for a total transaction of £9,941.40 ($12,255.18).

On Thursday, March 10th, Michael Tobin acquired 526 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,880 ($23.18) per share, for a total transaction of £9,888.80 ($12,190.34).

On Friday, March 4th, Michael Tobin acquired 835 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,770 ($21.82) per share, for a total transaction of £14,779.50 ($18,219.30).

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Michael Tobin acquired 542 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,820 ($22.44) per share, for a total transaction of £9,864.40 ($12,160.26).

Shares of BOOM stock opened at GBX 1,450 ($17.87) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,921.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,621. Audioboom Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 586 ($7.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,278.50 ($28.09). The company has a market cap of £235.20 million and a PE ratio of 45.31.

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

