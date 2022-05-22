Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EGO. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

NYSE:EGO opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.15). Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 51.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $194.67 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1,952.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,082,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,284,000 after buying an additional 4,834,490 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,229,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,830,000 after buying an additional 3,556,207 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,016,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,380,000 after buying an additional 3,364,476 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $18,508,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1,043.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,779,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,945,000 after buying an additional 1,623,765 shares during the period. 58.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eldorado Gold (Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.