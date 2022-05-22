TheStreet Lowers Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) to D

TheStreet downgraded shares of Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HMTV. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hemisphere Media Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of HMTV stock opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. Hemisphere Media Group has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $14.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average of $6.53.

Hemisphere Media Group ( NASDAQ:HMTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a negative return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $56.82 million during the quarter.

In other Hemisphere Media Group news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $55,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,415,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,707,259.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 228,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,195.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 770,299 shares of company stock worth $3,302,777 over the last ninety days. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HMTV. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 835,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 18,250 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,765,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,640,000 after purchasing an additional 112,466 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc operates as the Spanish-language media company. The company operates Pantaya, a subscription streaming service of Spanish-language media with approximately million subscribers; Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.1 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

