Insider Buying: Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Purchases 286 Shares of Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) insider Paul Hayes purchased 286 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 631 ($7.78) per share, with a total value of £1,804.66 ($2,224.68).

Paul Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, Paul Hayes acquired 20 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 756 ($9.32) per share, with a total value of £151.20 ($186.39).

On Friday, March 25th, Paul Hayes acquired 12,705 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 792 ($9.76) per share, with a total value of £100,623.60 ($124,042.90).

On Friday, March 18th, Paul Hayes acquired 18 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 816 ($10.06) per share, with a total value of £146.88 ($181.07).

HWDN stock opened at GBX 652.40 ($8.04) on Friday. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 630.80 ($7.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 985.80 ($12.15). The firm has a market cap of £3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 750.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 815.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a GBX 15.20 ($0.19) dividend. This is a positive change from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.30. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.25%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,065 ($13.13) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 920 ($11.34) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,095 ($13.50) to GBX 941 ($11.60) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 941 ($11.60) to GBX 940 ($11.59) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 969.33 ($11.95).

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

