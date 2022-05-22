SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SITE has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $184.88.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $125.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.85. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $117.82 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.32.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $805.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $3,052,419.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 52,193 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,900 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITE. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,053.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,156.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

