TheStreet Lowers CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CYBR has been the topic of several other reports. Summit Insights lowered their price target on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.72.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CYBR stock opened at $132.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -49.69 and a beta of 1.24. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.85.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $127.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 219.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 993,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,860,000 after acquiring an additional 683,192 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in CyberArk Software by 475.5% in the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 566,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,525,000 after purchasing an additional 467,706 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,358,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in CyberArk Software by 4,060.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 363,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,062,000 after purchasing an additional 355,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,810,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software (Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.