TheStreet Lowers CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
CYBR has been the topic of several other reports. Summit Insights lowered their price target on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.72.
CYBR stock opened at $132.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -49.69 and a beta of 1.24. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.85.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 219.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 993,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,860,000 after acquiring an additional 683,192 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in CyberArk Software by 475.5% in the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 566,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,525,000 after purchasing an additional 467,706 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,358,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in CyberArk Software by 4,060.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 363,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,062,000 after purchasing an additional 355,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,810,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
