TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTEC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TTEC has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.67.

TTEC stock opened at $63.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.28 and a 200-day moving average of $81.17. TTEC has a one year low of $58.99 and a one year high of $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. TTEC had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TTEC will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.17%.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 60.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TTEC by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in TTEC in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in TTEC by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in TTEC by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 37.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

