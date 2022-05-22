CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of CRA International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 19th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.13. Barrington Research also issued estimates for CRA International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.53 EPS.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $148.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.67 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CRA International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $81.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $599.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.96. CRA International has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in CRA International by 29.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CRA International by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in CRA International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in CRA International by 7.6% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in CRA International during the first quarter worth $58,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

