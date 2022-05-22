Henderson Opportunities Trust plc (LON:HOT) Insider Acquires £8,260 in Stock

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc (LON:HOT – Get Rating) insider Harry Morgan acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,180 ($14.55) per share, for a total transaction of £8,260 ($10,182.45).

HOT stock opened at GBX 1,170 ($14.42) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. Henderson Opportunities Trust plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,044.13 ($12.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,650 ($20.34). The stock has a market cap of £92.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,221.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,306.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Henderson Opportunities Trust’s payout ratio is 0.04%.

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

