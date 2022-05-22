TheStreet Lowers Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SYNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Syneos Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.33.

SYNH stock opened at $70.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.79. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $66.73 and a 1 year high of $104.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.84.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 328.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

