Terry Boot Purchases 25,000 Shares of Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE) Stock

Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE – Get Rating) insider Terry Boot bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of £37,750 ($46,536.00).

SHOE opened at GBX 160 ($1.97) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £80 million and a PE ratio of 11.43. Shoe Zone plc has a twelve month low of GBX 60.55 ($0.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 167.40 ($2.06). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 138.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 129.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.31.

Get Shoe Zone alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 1.67%.

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It operates 410 stores and shoezone.com, a Website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Zone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.