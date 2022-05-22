Geoff P. Doherty Sells 5,000 Shares of Kingspan Group plc (LON:KGP) Stock

Kingspan Group plc (LON:KGP – Get Rating) insider Geoff P. Doherty sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,718 ($95.14), for a total transaction of £385,900 ($475,714.99).

LON:KGP opened at GBX 73.34 ($0.90) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 85.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 91.27. Kingspan Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 70.50 ($0.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 107 ($1.32). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.56. The stock has a market cap of £133.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

