Geoff P. Doherty Sells 5,000 Shares of Kingspan Group plc (LON:KGP) Stock

Kingspan Group plc (LON:KGP – Get Rating) insider Geoff P. Doherty sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,718 ($95.14), for a total transaction of £385,900 ($475,714.99).
LON:KGP opened at GBX 73.34 ($0.90) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 85.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 91.27. Kingspan Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 70.50 ($0.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 107 ($1.32). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.56. The stock has a market cap of £133.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20.
