Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Danaos Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Danaos in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Robertson anticipates that the shipping company will earn $6.89 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danaos’ Q3 2022 earnings at $6.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $32.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $28.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.67.

Shares of NYSE:DAC opened at $81.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.46. Danaos has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $107.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $5.25. Danaos had a net margin of 138.14% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $229.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAC. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaos by 1,223.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Danaos by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Danaos by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.69%.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

