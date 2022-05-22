Fiona Beck Purchases 4,000 Shares of Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN) Stock

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN – Get Rating) insider Fiona Beck bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 970 ($11.96) per share, for a total transaction of £38,800 ($47,830.37).

Shares of LON:OCN opened at GBX 950 ($11.71) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 986.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 949.35. The firm has a market cap of £335.95 million and a P/E ratio of 6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.90, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.95. Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 875 ($10.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,160 ($14.30).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Ocean Wilsons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.48%.

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers maritime and logistics services in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, port terminals, ship agency, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services.

