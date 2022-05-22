Dream Finders Homes, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:DFH)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dream Finders Homes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dream Finders Homes’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $664.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.75 million. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The company’s revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dream Finders Homes from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DFH opened at $16.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average of $18.41. Dream Finders Homes has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $36.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFH. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,987,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,098,000 after acquiring an additional 236,083 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,755,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,149,000 after acquiring an additional 249,793 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,192,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,177,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,906,000 after acquiring an additional 181,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,267,000 after acquiring an additional 100,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.