William Rucker Acquires 200,000 Shares of Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Stock

Posted by on May 22nd, 2022

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARSGet Rating) insider William Rucker purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of £114,000 ($140,532.54).

MARS stock opened at GBX 58.55 ($0.72) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 74.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 75.83. The stock has a market cap of £371.30 million and a PE ratio of -20.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.24. Marston’s PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 50.71 ($0.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 98.45 ($1.21).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.48) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.80) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 100.83 ($1.24).

About Marston’s (Get Rating)

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.