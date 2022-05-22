William Rucker Acquires 200,000 Shares of Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Stock

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Rating) insider William Rucker purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of £114,000 ($140,532.54).

MARS stock opened at GBX 58.55 ($0.72) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 74.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 75.83. The stock has a market cap of £371.30 million and a PE ratio of -20.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.24. Marston’s PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 50.71 ($0.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 98.45 ($1.21).

Get Marston's alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.48) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.80) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 100.83 ($1.24).

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.