B. Riley Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cryoport in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi now forecasts that the consumer goods maker will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.19). B. Riley also issued estimates for Cryoport’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CYRX. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Cryoport from $95.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cryoport from $92.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $23.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a current ratio of 14.98. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.64. Cryoport has a 52-week low of $19.82 and a 52-week high of $86.30.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 128.78% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,298 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $102,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $43,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $180,183. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cryoport by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cryoport by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

