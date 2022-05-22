Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Reduced by Analyst

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) – Griffin Securities lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for TechnipFMC in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

FTI has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.57 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.98. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 66,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 24,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 48,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

