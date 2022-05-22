B. Riley Comments on GAN Limited’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GAN)

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GAN in a report issued on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GAN’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GAN. Northland Securities cut GAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on GAN to $6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

GAN stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average of $7.06. GAN has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.26 million. GAN had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 17.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 242.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in GAN by 36.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,010,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,898,000 after buying an additional 539,016 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in GAN by 692.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 519,808 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GAN by 20.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,728,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,574,000 after purchasing an additional 471,971 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of GAN by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,160,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 427,615 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GAN by 62.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 284,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C).

