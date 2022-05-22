Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Hanmi Financial Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Hanmi Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.67. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $59.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HAFC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jonestrading raised their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Hanmi Financial has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.49. The company has a market cap of $662.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 14,032 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 164.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 330,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after buying an additional 205,785 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 11.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

