HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of HireQuest in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for HireQuest’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get HireQuest alerts:

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). HireQuest had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 31.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HireQuest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

HireQuest stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. HireQuest has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other HireQuest news, Director Jack A. Olmstead acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.82 per share, with a total value of $28,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 47.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HQI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in HireQuest by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HireQuest by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of HireQuest during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of HireQuest by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of HireQuest by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

HireQuest Company Profile (Get Rating)

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 216 franchisee-owned offices in 36 states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HireQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.